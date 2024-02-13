UNC Greensboro visits Smith and Citadel

UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-8, 8-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 1-11 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-8, 8-4 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-16, 1-11 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after AJ Smith scored 27 points in Citadel’s 77-64 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-5 at home. Citadel is ninth in the SoCon in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Quentin Millora-Brown leads the Bulldogs with 9.1 boards.

The Spartans are 8-4 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro ranks fourth in the SoCon with 15.1 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 5.9.

Citadel scores 70.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 71.1 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Citadel have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 20.8 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 15 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

