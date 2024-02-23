UNC Greensboro visits Mercer following McCreary’s 25-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-8, 11-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-15, 6-9 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-8, 11-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (13-15, 6-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer hosts the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Jalyn McCreary scored 25 points in Mercer’s 87-78 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 9-6 at home. Mercer allows 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 11-4 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro is 4-0 in one-possession games.

Mercer makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). UNC Greensboro averages 75.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 71.2 Mercer allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Davis is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.1 points. McCreary is averaging 17.4 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Kobe Langley is averaging 8.7 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Spartans. Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

