UNC Greensboro takes road win streak into matchup with Furman

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-6, 7-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-10, 6-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hits the road against Furman aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak.

The Paladins are 9-1 on their home court. Furman is ninth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Spartans are 7-2 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Furman scores 81.0 points, 11.8 more per game than the 69.2 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Paladins. Alex Williams is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is scoring 20.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.