UNC Greensboro takes down VMI 100-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones had 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 100-58 victory over VMI on Wednesday night.

Brown-Jones added nine rebounds for the Spartans (21-9, 12-5 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley added 22 points while going 7 of 15 (6 for 9 from 3-point range), and he also had five assists.

The Keydets (4-26, 1-16) were led in scoring by Corey Chesley, who finished with 20 points. Tyran Cook added 12 points and five assists for VMI, which has lost 11 straight.

