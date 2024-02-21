UNC Greensboro knocks off Western Carolina 71-65

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones and Keyshaun Langley scored 19 points each in UNC Greensboro’s 71-65 victory against Western…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones and Keyshaun Langley scored 19 points each in UNC Greensboro’s 71-65 victory against Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Brown-Jones added eight rebounds for the Spartans (20-8, 11-4 Southern Conference). Langley shot 7 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc. Donovan Atwell was 3 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Catamounts (19-9, 8-7) were led in scoring by Vonterius Woolbright and Russell Jones, who scored 22 points each.

Brown-Jones scored 14 points in the first half for UNC Greensboro, who led 31-26 at the break. UNC Greensboro took the lead for good with 2:42 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Langley to make it a 61-58 game.

