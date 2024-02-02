UNC Asheville hosts Talford and Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (14-9, 5-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop Eagles (14-9, 5-3 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (14-9, 6-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kelton Talford scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 83-81 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in home games. UNC Asheville averages 15.6 assists per game to lead the Big South, paced by Caleb Burgess with 4.8.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Timmerman averaging 3.5.

UNC Asheville scores 80.7 points, 10.3 more per game than the 70.4 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is shooting 47.2% and averaging 20.3 points for the Bulldogs. Josh Banks is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points. Talford is shooting 64.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

