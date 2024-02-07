UNC Asheville hosts High Point after Pember’s 36-point outing

High Point Panthers (20-4, 9-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

High Point Panthers (20-4, 9-0 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the High Point Panthers after Drew Pember scored 36 points in UNC Asheville’s 82-78 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-1 at home. UNC Asheville ranks eighth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Panthers are 9-0 against Big South opponents. High Point leads the Big South scoring 84.9 points per game while shooting 46.9%.

UNC Asheville averages 80.7 points, 7.0 more per game than the 73.7 High Point allows. High Point averages 10.6 more points per game (84.9) than UNC Asheville gives up (74.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Pember is shooting 50.0% and averaging 25.1 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Panthers: 10-0, averaging 84.8 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

