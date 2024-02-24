UNC Asheville hosts Gardner-Webb after Banks’ 23-point outing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-15, 8-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-10, 11-3 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (13-15, 8-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (19-10, 11-3 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Josh Banks scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-75 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in home games. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 15.2 assists per game led by Caleb Burgess averaging 4.7.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 8-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Caleb Robinson averaging 6.6.

UNC Asheville averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 74.2 points per game, 0.6 more than the 73.6 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burgess is averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 22.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Robinson is scoring 13.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.