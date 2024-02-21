UMKC visits Holt and South Dakota

UMKC Kangaroos (12-15, 6-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-17, 3-9 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (12-15, 6-6 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (10-17, 3-9 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota faces the UMKC Kangaroos after Bostyn Holt scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 83-80 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Coyotes have gone 6-5 in home games. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit League with 12.3 assists per game led by Holt averaging 3.0.

The Kangaroos are 6-6 in Summit League play. UMKC has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 71.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 79.1 South Dakota gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is averaging 15.8 points for the Coyotes. Lahat Thioune is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

Jamar Brown is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Kangaroos. Cameron Faas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points per game.

Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.