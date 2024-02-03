UMKC hosts St. Thomas after Bjorklund’s 20-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 4-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 4-4 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-9, 4-4 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (10-13, 4-4 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the UMKC Kangaroos after Parker Bjorklund scored 20 points in St. Thomas’ 69-65 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

The Kangaroos are 8-2 on their home court. UMKC is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tommies are 4-4 against conference opponents. St. Thomas is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMKC scores 72.6 points, 8.7 more per game than the 63.9 St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 72.9 points per game, 2.0 more than the 70.9 UMKC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khristion Courseault is averaging 9.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Kangaroos.

Raheem Anthony is averaging 12.2 points for the Tommies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.