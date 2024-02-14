UMKC hosts Appel and South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 7-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 5-6 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (14-11, 7-3 Summit League) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 5-6 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Luke Appel scored 25 points in South Dakota State’s 83-72 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Kangaroos have gone 8-3 in home games. UMKC is 7-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

The Jackrabbits are 7-3 in Summit League play. South Dakota State averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

UMKC is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 42.0% South Dakota State allows to opponents. South Dakota State has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of UMKC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamar Brown is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

