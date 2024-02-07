UMBC plays UMass-Lowell following Brown’s 29-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-6, 6-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-16, 2-6 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-6, 6-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (7-16, 2-6 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Dion Brown scored 29 points in UMBC’s 114-102 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Retrievers have gone 5-6 at home. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 13.2 assists per game led by Anthony Valentine averaging 2.8.

The River Hawks are 6-2 in America East play. UMass-Lowell averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

UMBC scores 79.0 points, 11.3 more per game than the 67.7 UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 80.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 83.0 UMBC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Retrievers.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 79.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

