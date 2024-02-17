UMass-Lowell visits Bryant following Mincey’s 21-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-7, 7-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (16-7, 7-3 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-9, 9-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell takes on the Bryant Bulldogs after Quinton Mincey scored 21 points in UMass-Lowell’s 71-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-2 at home. Bryant has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The River Hawks have gone 7-3 against America East opponents. UMass-Lowell is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bryant averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.2 per game UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 79.8 points per game, 4.7 more than the 75.1 Bryant allows to opponents.

The Bulldogs and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bulldogs.

Max Brooks is averaging 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the River Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

