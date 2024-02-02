UMass-Lowell hosts New Hampshire following Daniels’ 21-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (12-8, 4-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-5, 6-1 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (12-8, 4-3 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (15-5, 6-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 86-79 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The River Hawks have gone 7-2 at home. UMass-Lowell averages 80.3 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Wildcats are 4-3 in America East play. New Hampshire is fifth in the America East allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire averages 10.3 more points per game (76.9) than UMass-Lowell allows (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the River Hawks. Quinton Mincey is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Daniels is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.8 points for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

