UMass-Lowell hosts Maine following Mincey’s 20-point showing

Maine Black Bears (10-11, 2-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (14-5, 5-1 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the Maine Black Bears after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 72-65 overtime loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The River Hawks are 6-2 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 40.8 boards. Max Brooks paces the River Hawks with 6.7 rebounds.

The Black Bears have gone 2-4 against America East opponents. Maine ranks eighth in the America East shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Maine allows. Maine has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of UMass-Lowell have averaged.

The River Hawks and Black Bears match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the River Hawks. Mincey is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

Peter Filipovity is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

