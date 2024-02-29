UMass-Lowell defeats Bryant 89-67

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey scored 26 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 89-67 on Thursday night. Mincey had six…

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Quinton Mincey scored 26 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 89-67 on Thursday night.

Mincey had six rebounds for the River Hawks (20-7, 11-3 America East Conference). Yuri Covington scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Ayinde Hikim shot 4 for 14 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Daniel Rivera finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for the Bulldogs (17-12, 9-5). Earl Timberlake added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Bryant. In addition, Sherif Kenney had seven points, two steals and two blocks.

Both teams play on Saturday. UMass-Lowell visits Vermont and Bryant hosts NJIT.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.