UMass hosts Venning and Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-10, 7-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (17-9, 8-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-10, 7-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (17-9, 8-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure visits the UMass Minutemen after Chad Venning scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 72-59 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen are 12-2 on their home court. UMass leads the A-10 averaging 79.7 points and is shooting 45.8%.

The Bonnies are 7-7 against A-10 opponents. Saint Bonaventure is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UMass’ average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 73.8 points per game, 2.4 more than the 71.4 UMass allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Mika Adams-Woods is averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Bonnies. Venning is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bonnies: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

