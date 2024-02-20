UMass hosts VCU after Cohen’s 21-point outing

VCU Rams (17-8, 9-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (16-9, 7-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (17-8, 9-3 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (16-9, 7-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts the VCU Rams after Josh Cohen scored 21 points in UMass’ 82-81 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Minutemen have gone 11-2 at home. UMass leads the A-10 averaging 79.9 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Rams are 9-3 in A-10 play. VCU is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

UMass makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). VCU averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UMass allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is averaging 15.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Toibu Lawal is averaging 7.3 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Joe Bamisile is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 69.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.