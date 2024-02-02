UMass faces conference foe George Mason

George Mason Patriots (15-6, 4-4 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-7, 4-4 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (15-6, 4-4 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-7, 4-4 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keyshawn Hall and the George Mason Patriots visit Josh Cohen and the UMass Minutemen in A-10 action Saturday.

The Minutemen are 9-2 in home games. UMass leads the A-10 with 40.9 points in the paint led by Cohen averaging 9.9.

The Patriots are 4-4 against A-10 opponents. George Mason ranks fifth in the A-10 with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Hall averaging 8.9.

UMass’ average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

The Minutemen and Patriots meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Minutemen. Cohen is averaging 15.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for UMass.

Darius Maddox averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Patriots: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

