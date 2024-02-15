UL Monroe visits Southern Miss following Iwuakor’s 31-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-11, 7-5 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-11, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Victor Iwuakor scored 31 points in Southern Miss’ 86-54 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-1 in home games. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Victor Hart averaging 4.5.

The Warhawks are 4-8 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Southern Miss is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Southern Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Ivory is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.1 points.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.2 points for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.