UL Monroe visits Southern Miss following Iwuakor’s 31-point performance

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (14-11, 7-5 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Victor Iwuakor scored 31 points in Southern Miss’ 86-54 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. Southern Miss is 6-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warhawks are 4-8 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Southern Miss have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is averaging 16 points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is scoring 12.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

