UL Monroe visits Fields and Arkansas State

UL Monroe Warhawks (7-13, 3-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (9-13, 5-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -10; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State faces the UL Monroe Warhawks after Caleb Fields scored 27 points in Arkansas State’s 78-71 victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves are 6-2 in home games. Arkansas State is eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 38.3 rebounds. Dyondre Dominguez leads the Red Wolves with 7.8 boards.

The Warhawks are 3-7 in conference play. UL Monroe is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

Arkansas State’s average of 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Arkansas State has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.5 points for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

