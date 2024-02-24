UL Monroe takes home win streak into matchup with Troy

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 6-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (11-15, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -6; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Warhawks face Troy.

The Warhawks have gone 8-5 in home games. UL Monroe has a 4-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trojans are 11-4 in conference play. Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt with 13.7 assists per game led by Christyon Eugene averaging 3.3.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Troy allows to opponents. Troy averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 14.4 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Eugene is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Aamer Muhammad is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

