UL Monroe plays Troy following Locure’s 20-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (10-14, 5-8 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (17-9, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -12.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits the Troy Trojans after Tyreke Locure scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 68-59 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Trojans are 14-2 on their home court. Troy is 0-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks are 5-8 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Nika Metskhvarishvili averaging 2.4.

Troy’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Troy allows.

The Trojans and Warhawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christyon Eugene is averaging 15.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Metskhvarishvili is shooting 43.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 39.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

