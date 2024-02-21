UL Monroe hosts Louisiana after Kitenge’s 23-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (17-10, 9-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-15, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after Hosana Kitenge scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 85-73 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Warhawks have gone 7-5 in home games. UL Monroe has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 9-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Kitenge averaging 2.9.

UL Monroe’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Louisiana gives up. Louisiana has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreke Locure is averaging 11 points and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 12 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Joe Charles is averaging 11.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Kobe Julien is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.