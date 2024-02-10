UL Monroe hosts Eastern Michigan after Acuff’s 24-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-14, 2-9 MAC) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (9-14, 2-9 MAC) at UL Monroe Warhawks (8-14, 4-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warhawks -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits the UL Monroe Warhawks after Tyson Acuff scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 91-87 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Warhawks are 6-5 in home games. UL Monroe is 4-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles have gone 2-8 away from home. Eastern Michigan is 3-11 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UL Monroe is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Eastern Michigan allows to opponents. Eastern Michigan averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nika Metskhvarishvili is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Acuff is averaging 21 points for the Eagles. Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 64.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

