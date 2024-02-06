UL Monroe hosts Coastal Carolina following Metskhvarishvili’s 20-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-16, 3-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-14, 3-8 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-16, 3-8 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-14, 3-8 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers after Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 20 points in UL Monroe’s 95-80 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks have gone 5-5 in home games. UL Monroe has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-8 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UL Monroe averages 70.0 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 79.9 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 74.6 points per game, equal to what UL Monroe allows to opponents.

The Warhawks and Chanticleers match up Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Metskhvarishvili is averaging 11 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Warhawks. Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games for UL Monroe.

Jacob Meyer is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Chanticleers. Braeden MacVicar is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

