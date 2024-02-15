Uijtendaal leads Canisius against Marist after 25-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-14, 4-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-9, 8-5 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-14, 4-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-9, 8-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Marist Red Foxes after Siem Uijtendaal scored 25 points in Canisius’ 73-69 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Red Foxes are 6-3 on their home court. Marist is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Griffins are 4-9 against MAAC opponents. Canisius has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Marist’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Brickner is averaging 5.8 points for the Red Foxes. Max Allen is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Griffins. Frank Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

