Uijtendaal leads Canisius against Marist after 25-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (9-14, 4-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (13-9, 8-5 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Foxes -5.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius visits the Marist Red Foxes after Siem Uijtendaal scored 25 points in Canisius’ 73-69 win against the Iona Gaels.

The Red Foxes are 6-3 in home games. Marist scores 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 4-9 against MAAC opponents. Canisius ranks sixth in the MAAC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 10.0.

Marist’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Canisius gives up. Canisius averages 10.4 more points per game (72.6) than Marist gives up to opponents (62.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 11.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

Tre Dinkins is averaging 14.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Golden Griffins. Mitchell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 64.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.