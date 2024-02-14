UIC takes on Bradley after Jones’ 24-point game

UIC Flames (10-15, 3-11 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-8, 9-5 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UIC Flames (10-15, 3-11 MVC) at Bradley Braves (17-8, 9-5 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -14.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces the Bradley Braves after Christian Jones scored 24 points in UIC’s 71-65 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves have gone 10-3 in home games. Bradley averages 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Flames are 3-11 in MVC play. UIC is fifth in the MVC giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Bradley averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UIC gives up. UIC has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 13.8 points and 4.2 assists. Malevy Leons is shooting 55.6% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Bradley.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.4 points for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Flames: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.