UIC secures 71-65 victory against Northern Iowa

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Jones had 24 points in UIC’s 71-65 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday night. Jones shot…

CHICAGO (AP) — Christian Jones had 24 points in UIC’s 71-65 victory over Northern Iowa on Sunday night.

Jones shot 10 of 15 from the field and 3 for 3 from the foul line for the Flames (10-15, 3-11 Missouri Valley Conference). Filip was 7-of-7 shooting (5 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Toby Okani had nine points and was 3-of-10 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

The Panthers (13-12, 7-7) were led by Nate Heise, who posted 19 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Northern Iowa also got 13 points and eight rebounds from Tytan Anderson. Trey Campbell also had 11 points.

UIC went into halftime ahead of Northern Iowa 40-32. Skobalj scored 14 points in the half. UIC took the lead for good with 3:41 left in the second half on a jump shot from Ethan Pickett to make it a 61-60 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.