UIC hosts Humrichous and Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (15-12, 6-10 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 3-13 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (15-12, 6-10 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-17, 3-13 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville faces the UIC Flames after Ben Humrichous scored 21 points in Evansville’s 86-79 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Flames have gone 5-8 in home games. UIC is 3-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Purple Aces are 6-10 against MVC opponents. Evansville is the best team in the MVC scoring 11.0 fast break points per game.

UIC scores 69.0 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 73.1 Evansville allows. Evansville averages 73.3 points per game, 4.3 more than the 69.0 UIC gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 45.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Flames. Filip Skobalj is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Yacine Toumi is shooting 57.3% and averaging 11.5 points for the Purple Aces. Humrichous is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

