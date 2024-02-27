UIC hosts DeVries and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-18, 4-14 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays…

Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-18, 4-14 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the UIC Flames after Tucker DeVries scored 28 points in Drake’s 91-77 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Flames have gone 6-8 at home. UIC ranks seventh in the MVC with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Toby Okani averaging 1.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-4 against MVC opponents. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 2.4.

UIC averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 46.1% and averaging 15.2 points for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

DeVries is averaging 21 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 13.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.