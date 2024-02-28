UIC hosts DeVries and Drake

Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-18, 4-14 MVC) Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Drake Bulldogs (23-6, 14-4 MVC) at UIC Flames (11-18, 4-14 MVC)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the UIC Flames after Tucker DeVries scored 28 points in Drake’s 91-77 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Flames have gone 6-8 at home. UIC averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs are 14-4 in MVC play. Drake scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.

UIC averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UIC allows.

The Flames and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Flames. Christian Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games for UIC.

DeVries is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.0 points for the Bulldogs. Kevin Overton is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.