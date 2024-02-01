UCSD faces CSU Northridge following Pope’s 29-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-8, 4-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-7, 8-1 Big West) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Northridge Matadors (13-8, 4-5 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (14-7, 8-1 Big West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -10; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Bryce Pope scored 29 points in UCSD’s 92-59 win over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Tritons are 9-1 on their home court. UCSD scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Matadors are 4-5 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West with 42.3 points per game in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

UCSD makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). CSU Northridge scores 10.0 more points per game (77.0) than UCSD gives up to opponents (67.0).

The Tritons and Matadors square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.6 points. Tyler McGhie is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Allen-Eikens is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Matadors: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 38.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.