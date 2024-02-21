UCSB takes on UC Irvine after Mitchell’s 23-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (14-11, 7-8 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-7, 12-2 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST…

UCSB Gauchos (14-11, 7-8 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (19-7, 12-2 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays the UC Irvine Anteaters after Ajay Mitchell scored 23 points in UCSB’s 77-71 win over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Anteaters have gone 10-0 in home games. UC Irvine ranks fourth in the Big West in rebounding with 37.1 rebounds. Devin Tillis leads the Anteaters with 6.0 boards.

The Gauchos are 7-8 in conference games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Ariel Bland averaging 6.2.

UC Irvine makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). UCSB has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 assists for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Cole Anderson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 19.3 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

