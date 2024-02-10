UCSB hosts CSU Northridge following Bostick’s 23-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (15-9, 6-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 6-6 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (15-9, 6-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 6-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UCSB Gauchos after Dionte Bostick scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 78-65 win against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos are 7-5 on their home court. UCSB is third in the Big West scoring 77.0 points while shooting 50.8% from the field.

The Matadors are 6-6 in conference play. CSU Northridge ranks fourth in college basketball scoring 42.2 points per game in the paint led by De’Sean Allen-Eikens averaging 11.3.

UCSB makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). CSU Northridge averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Jared Barnett is averaging 2.8 points for the Matadors. Allen-Eikens is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

