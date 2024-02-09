UCSB hosts Bostick and CSU Northridge

CSU Northridge Matadors (15-9, 6-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 6-6 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (15-9, 6-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 6-6 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits the UCSB Gauchos after Dionte Bostick scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 78-65 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos have gone 7-5 at home. UCSB is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Matadors have gone 6-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSB makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.0 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Mitchell is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCSB.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens is averaging 18 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Matadors. Gianni Hunt is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Matadors: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

