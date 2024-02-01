UCSB faces UC Davis after Mitchell’s 25-point performance

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 7-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-7, 5-4 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (12-8, 7-2 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (12-7, 5-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -4; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts the UC Davis Aggies after Ajay Mitchell scored 25 points in UCSB’s 78-61 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Gauchos have gone 7-3 at home. UCSB is fourth in the Big West with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Mitchell averaging 12.0.

The Aggies are 7-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis ranks fourth in the Big West shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

UCSB makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UC Davis averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UCSB gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 51.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Elijah Pepper is shooting 43.8% and averaging 21.1 points for the Aggies. Kane Milling is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.