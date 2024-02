UCLA’s Sebastian Mack ejected after flagrant-2 foul against Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Sebastian Mack received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected against Utah on Sunday. The freshman…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s Sebastian Mack received a flagrant-2 foul and was ejected against Utah on Sunday.

The freshman guard is the Bruins’ leading scorer at 13.5 points per game.

Utah’s Branden Carlson appeared to take a shot to the face with 9:53 remaining in the first half. He stayed down on the court holding his face with a trainer checking on him until walking off to the locker room.

After a video review, the referees assessed the flagrant foul on Mack and he headed to the locker room. He had four points on 2 of 3 shooting, with UCLA leading 16-12 at the time.

Utah routed UCLA 90-44 in Salt Lake City on Jan. 11, the second-worst loss in program history.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.