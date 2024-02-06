UCLA visits Raynaud and Stanford

UCLA Bruins (11-11, 6-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 6-5 Pac-12) Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stanford…

UCLA Bruins (11-11, 6-5 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (11-10, 6-5 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays the UCLA Bruins after Maxime Raynaud scored 29 points in Stanford’s 82-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Cardinal are 8-3 on their home court. Stanford averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Bruins are 6-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stanford scores 78.1 points, 14.3 more per game than the 63.8 UCLA allows. UCLA’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than Stanford has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Raynaud is averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinal. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Sebastian Mack is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

