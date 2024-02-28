UCLA puts road win streak on the line against Washington

UCLA Bruins (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits…

UCLA Bruins (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA visits Washington aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Huskies are 10-5 on their home court. Washington has a 7-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bruins have gone 9-7 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Lazar Stefanovic averaging 6.1.

Washington’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 65.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 77.2 Washington gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 21.0 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Washington.

Stefanovic is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds. Sebastian Mack is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

