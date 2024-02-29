UCLA plays Washington, looks for 4th straight road win

UCLA Bruins (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12) Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

UCLA Bruins (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (15-13, 7-10 Pac-12)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -3; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bruins face Washington.

The Huskies have gone 10-5 at home. Washington is 7-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 9-7 in Pac-12 play. UCLA is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Washington makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). UCLA averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sebastian Mack is scoring 13.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 81.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

