UCLA hosts Oregon after Shelstad’s 20-point showing

Oregon Ducks (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (10-11, 5-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oregon Ducks (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (10-11, 5-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits the UCLA Bruins after Jackson Shelstad scored 20 points in Oregon’s 78-69 victory over the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 6-4 in home games. UCLA is 6-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ducks are 7-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Oregon averages 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

UCLA is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Oregon allows to opponents. Oregon averages 14.4 more points per game (78.2) than UCLA gives up to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.0 points for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Jermaine Couisnard averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Shelstad is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 63.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

