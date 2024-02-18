UCLA faces Utah, aims for 5th straight home win

Utah Utes (15-10, 6-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-11, 9-5 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Utes (15-10, 6-8 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (14-11, 9-5 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA hosts Utah aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Bruins are 8-4 in home games. UCLA ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.2.

The Utes are 6-8 in conference matchups. Utah ranks fourth in college basketball with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Branden Carlson averaging 5.5.

UCLA averages 66.1 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 73.0 Utah allows. Utah averages 14.7 more points per game (78.6) than UCLA allows (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is scoring 13.5 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 13.3 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Carlson is averaging 16.9 points and seven rebounds for the Utes. Deivon Smith is averaging 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists over the past 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Utes: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.