UCF visits No. 23 Texas Tech following Sellers’ 20-point performance

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Jaylin Sellers scored 20 points in UCF’s 74-63 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Red Raiders are 11-1 in home games. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 14.7 assists per game led by Joe Toussaint averaging 4.1.

The Knights are 4-5 against Big 12 opponents. UCF averages 71.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Texas Tech scores 76.8 points, 11.8 more per game than the 65.0 UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is shooting 37.5% and averaging 17.4 points for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Sellers is averaging 17.2 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.