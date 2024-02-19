UCF visits Battle and West Virginia

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-17, 3-9 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

UCF Knights (13-11, 4-8 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (8-17, 3-9 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia faces the UCF Knights after Raequan Battle scored 25 points in West Virginia’s 94-81 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-7 at home. West Virginia is 2-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 4-8 against Big 12 opponents. UCF has a 2-4 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.4% UCF allows to opponents. UCF’s 42.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than West Virginia has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is averaging 12.9 points for the Mountaineers. Battle is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Jaylin Sellers is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.0 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

