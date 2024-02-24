UCF takes on No. 23 Texas Tech following Johnson’s 29-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-12, 4-9 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-12, 4-9 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays the No. 23 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Darius Johnson scored 29 points in UCF’s 77-67 loss to the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Knights are 10-5 on their home court. UCF scores 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game.

The Red Raiders have gone 8-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

UCF averages 71.9 points per game, 3.2 more points than the 68.7 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 13.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for UCF.

Pop Isaacs is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 11.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 48.9% over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

