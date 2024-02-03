UCF hosts No. 23 Oklahoma following Johnson’s 23-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-8, 3-5 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Oklahoma Sooners (16-5, 4-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (12-8, 3-5 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the No. 23 Oklahoma Sooners after Darius Johnson scored 23 points in UCF’s 77-69 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Knights have gone 9-4 in home games. UCF has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Sooners have gone 4-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma scores 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

UCF is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Oklahoma allows to opponents. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.7% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Sooners square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Sellers is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Javian McCollum is averaging 14.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Sooners. Jalon Moore is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

