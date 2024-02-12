UCF faces No. 21 BYU on 3-game road slide

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-6 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-6, 5-5 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF will look to end its three-game road skid when the Knights face No. 21 BYU.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 in home games. BYU ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Knights are 4-6 in Big 12 play. UCF averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

BYU averages 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.0 more made shots than the 6.8 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is scoring 13.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Cougars. Spencer Johnson is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games for BYU.

Darius Johnson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Jaylin Sellers is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

